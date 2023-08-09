Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening in Twin Cities

Jonathan says isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

A slow moving Cold Front will move south into southern Minnesota this afternoon and cause Isolated T-Storms to develop ahead and along the slow moving Cold Front.  Isolated Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail will be possible along a line from Alexandria to Hinckley and points south to the Iowa border including the Twin Cities, Saint Cloud, Mankato and Rochester areas.  The most likely time Today for Isolated Severe T-Storms is from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

The Stalled Cold Front will sit over southern Minnesota on Thursday then move back north as a Warm Front Thursday evening causing T-Storms to develop in far southwestern Minnesota and continue to develop along and ahead of the northbound moving Warm Front Thursday evening into Friday morning.  T-Storms along the Warm Front could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall first in southwest Minnesota Thursday afternoon then central and southern Minnesota Thursday evening into early Friday morning including the Twin Cities area. 

Calmer Weather Friday afternoon through Saturday in Minnesota then a new Storm System will bring Scattered T-Storms back into the state on Sunday and some of those T-Storms could once again be Strong to Severe.  

TODAY: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Spotty  T-Storms  this  afternoon  and  some  could  be  Severe  with  Hail  and  Damaging  Winds.  Chance  for  Spotty  T-Storms  is  90%.

HIGH:  84   Degrees. 

Wind:  West  at  5  to  10  mph.  Higher  Gusts  near  T-Storms.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  Skies  with  Spotty  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Spotty  T-Storms  is  60%.

LOW:   63  Degrees.

Wind:  North  at  5  to  10  mph.  Higher  Gusts  near  T-Storms.    

THURSDAY:

Partly  Cloudy  with  Isolated  T-Storms  in  the  early  morning  then  Scattered  T-Storms  possible  in  the  late  afternoon  and  evening  and  some  of  the T-Storms  could  be  Strong  to  Severe  in  the  evening  with  Damaging  Winds  and  Hail.  Chance  for  Isolated  afternoon  T-Storms  Thursday  morning  is  50%  and  Chance  for  T-Storms  in  the  evening  and  early  morning  hours  of  Friday  is  80%.  

HIGH:  80   Degrees.  

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph. 

THURSDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   65  Degrees.   ( 80%  for  Scattered  T-Storms  )

