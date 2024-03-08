Iowa, Caitlin Clark draw big crowds for Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Basketball fans are pouring into Target Center this week for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

All the buzz is surrounding Iowa and its star player, Caitlin Clark, who takes the court starting Friday night.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to several fans who are eager to see her in action and talked about the impact she’s having on so many young girls.

“Look at this line that started hours ago, and it’s every game she plays at,” said Laura Beirne, who traveled to the game from St. Joseph.

Hawkeye gold filled Target Center several hours before Iowa’s first game.

“It’s been crazy, it’s been unbelievable but seeing the other arenas and selling out and fans flying in from all over, it’s been great,” said Condra Allred, who traveled to Target Center from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The headliner is Clark, who is now the all-time leading scorer in both men’s and women’s college basketball history.

“My 11-year-old daughter is a Hawkeye fan, and we love Caitlin Clark,” said Violet Anderson from Minnetonka.

“These guys started playing basketball recently and so it’s just been fun to watch her grow the game,” Beirne said.

Parents say being here is about so much more than her greatness on the court.

“Gives girls confidence that they can do it and they can go to the next level, and that’s what I’m doing for my kids,” Anderson said.

“Having girls be able to see that and see women’s basketball on TV, it’s super impactful. I mean, when I was growing up we didn’t have that,” Beirne said.

It doesn’t matter what colors you wear, these fans realize they’re watching history and the impact it’ll have for generations to come.

“It’s going to inspire so many girls to participate in sports,” said John Ahrendsen, from Clarion, Iowa.

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament wraps up on Sunday.