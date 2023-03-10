ION Corporation to announce expansion plans in North Minneapolis

Leaders with ION Corporation are expected to announce plans Friday to expand into North Minneapolis.

According to a news release, RiverNorth Development Partners will partner with ION to expand the corporation’s aerospace business.

The expansion includes building a new engineering and manufacturing facility in North Minneapolis, where more than 100 jobs will be created.

Among those expected to speak at Friday’s news conference is Mayor Jacob Frey, Anthony Taylor, the Managing Director of RiverNorth and Wendell Maddox, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ION Corporation.

Friday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Check back for a stream of the event.