Investigation found several ‘imprudent’ actions by former Twin Cities archbishop, nothing illegal, church says

An investigation into the former head of the Twin Cities Catholic archdiocese found several instances of “imprudent” actions but nothing illegal, the district’s current leader said Friday.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda’s statement regarding John Nienstedt, the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, says allegations of impropriety were “thoroughly investigated” by people outside the archdiocese. Hebda added that he was just recently informed of the investigation’s conclusion and findings but didn’t expand on the “imprudent” actions that were brought to light.

Hebda arrived in the Twin Cities in 2015 following Nienstedt’s resignation in June of that year. His resignation came on the heels of a lawsuit against the archdiocese alleging hundreds of instances of clergy abuse and a failure by the archdiocese to properly handle those cases and protect parishioners. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in January 2015 and reached a $210 million settlement with more than 400 abuse survivors in 2018 — the largest ever for a Catholic diocese involving a bankruptcy at the time.

Nienstedt was also named in a civil lawsuit regarding clergy abuse in 2014. He’s denied those allegations – which stemmed from his days in Detroit and New Ulm and not while he was archbishop- from the beginning and said publicly that he’d welcome an investigation to resolve them.

While the recently completed investigation determined the allegations against Nienstedt were “unfounded” and didn’t warrant any further investigation or sanctions, Hebda says Pope Francis still decided to prevent Nienstedt from taking part in any public ministries in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota or from living in those places. In addition, Pope Francis prevented Nienstedt from exercising ministry in any way outside of his diocese of residence without authorization.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says Nienstedt currently lives in Michigan.

