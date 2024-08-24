INTERVIEW: Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is celebrating 25 years of progress with a special event next month to spread awareness.

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance(MOCA) will hold “Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer” on Saturday, September 7.

The event will be held in Edina at Rosland Park, which aims to educate and raise funds for ovarian cancer research and support programs for women and families impacted by ovarian cancer.

The event features a 5K run, a 2K walk and a kid’s fun run.

Mary Pat Oslund, Co-Chair of Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer, sat down with KSTP to discuss the event, as well as share her personal battle with ovarian cancer after she was diagnosed with it 19 years ago.

The full interview can be found in the video above. More on the event can be found on MOCA’s website.