INTERVIEW: Paws on Grand

Grab your dogs and get ready to visit St. Paul Sunday as Paws on Grand returns on Sunday, September 8.

Brought to you by the Grand Avenue Business Association, the event has been running for 16 years.

It partners with 25 nonprofit rescue organizations and local businesses to feature adoptable dogs for residents to take home.

While not all dogs will be available for adoption, many will be, while others will give out free items and provide playful visits to those attending.

The event begins on Sunday at 11 a.m. on Grand Avenue in St. Paul.