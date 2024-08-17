INTERVIEW: Obon Festival at Como Park

A celebration of Japanese culture is taking over Como Park on Sunday, August 18.

Art, music, demonstrations, and a lamp-lighting ceremony are only a few activities visitors will be able to enjoy at the Obon Festival.

Rio Saito, the Executive Director of the Japan American Society of Minnesota, says the festival has been going on for 20 years where visitors can learn about Japan while also having fun.

Tickets for the festival can be found here. To learn more about the event, you can see 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ interview with Saito in the video above.