INTERVIEW: Minnesota Zoo Jack-o-lantern Spectacular

One of the Minnesota’s Zoo’s most time-honored traditions is back.

The Jack-o-lantern Spectacular is back to dazzle and wow Minnesotans who visit the Minnesota Zoo this fall.

Zach Nugent, the Zoo’s Communication and Media Relations Manager said the event would feature 5,000 pumpkins on a forested trail, lighting up the night. The pumpkins would have unique designs and be placed into particular shapes.

The event runs from September 28 through November 2; more details can be found on KSTP’s Featured on Five Tab.