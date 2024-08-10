INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Puppetry Palate

An event next week in Minneapolis is looking to highlight puppetry in the Twin Cities.

The four-day event will feature eight different performances, 18 workshops and many more events.

Performance coordinator Kurt Hunter spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about the event, which you can watch in the video above.

The Minneapolis Puppetry Palette will be held from August 15 to August 18 at the Heart of the Beast and Open Eye Theaters in Minneapolis.

Details can be found on the Minneapolis Puppetry Palette website.