INTERVIEW: Frogtown Arts Festival

The annual Frogtown Arts Festival is making its return to the Twin Cities, and it’s hoping to be even bigger and better than last year.

Like every year, the event will be a celebration of food, music and art on Sunday, August 25.

Multiple performances are slated for the festival, as well as vendors, a silent auction, activities like an egg roll contest, slime making and more.

To learn more about the festival, you can go to the Frogtown Arts Festival’s website or watch 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ interview with 825 Arts Community Engagement Director Mercedes Yarbrough in the video above.