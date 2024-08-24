INTERVIEW: Black Entrepreneur State Fair

On Sunday, the Black Entrepreneur State Fair kicks off the first day of a week-long celebration of social and economic empowerment.

The event brings together black-owned businesses and the communities they serve together.

Destinee Shelby started the Black Entrepreneur State Fair in 2020. After the Minnesota State Fair closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, Shelby, with the help of others, organized a smaller event for black-owned businesses.

After seeing success in their first year, Shelby said they have continued to hold the event annually.

The fair offers a wide variety of services, including delicious food, unique vendors and much more.

Details on the fair can be found in KSTP’s interview with Shelby in the video above or by visiting the Black Entrepreneur State Fair website.

The fair starts on August 25 at 11 a.m. at Cabooze Plaza in Minneapolis.