Information limited in Nichollet Avenue suspected shooting

Minneapolis police are working to understand what happened on Nicollet Avenue Saturday morning, where a suspected shooting took place.

The investigation began at 2:46 a.m. Saturday when two adult men arrived at Hennepin Healthcare Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police began to investigate the 5400 block of Nicollet Avenue, where they were able to find evidence of a shooting.

However, police say there is limited information available to them regarding the circumstances around the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.