Influx of businesses making North Loop area one of Minneapolis’ top destinations

The North Loop area in Minneapolis is experiencing a business boom, welcoming new restaurants, stores and music venues.

Treats Cereal Bar and Boba is one of the new names bringing a pop of color to the area.

“It’s been great. The community and the neighborhood have been super welcoming,” said Trisha Seng, Treats Cereal Bar and Boba co-owner.

The locally owned ice cream and tea shop that also serves coffee opened up its third location in March.

“It’s such a high-density walking area, and we love the fact that everyone is riding bikes, walking around and walking their dog. It’s such a nice community area,” Seng said.

The dessert bar is one of at least seven new businesses that brightened up storefronts so far this year.

North Loop Neighborhood Association President Diane Merrifield said the young demographic adds to the vibrancy of the neighborhood because they want to dine, shop and eat locally.

She explained it makes it the perfect scenario for a business owner.

“When I think of North Loop, I think of success,” Minneapolis City Council Member Michael Rainville said. “I think of a vibrant urban community that is everything it should be with housing, entertainment, job creation and recreation.”

Rainville explained the success comes from a multifaceted approach.



“The combination of starting with public safety because of all the residents and all the eyes on the street. There’s people working all hours of the day coming and going,” he said.

New tenants call the location a sweet spot where there’s something for everyone.

“I really hope that we can continue building Treats here nonstop and continue welcoming customers. It’s just been really nice,” Seng said.

At least six new businesses are set to open this year, including Barcelona Wine Bar; Ava, a two-level bar and eatery; and Hope Breakfast Bar.

North Loop Association leaders and Rainville called parking in the area a challenge.

They explained they want to remind visitors there are parking garages that opened up in the area within the last few years, but you may need walk a little to get to your destination.

They also encouraged public transportation.