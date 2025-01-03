Impact of new gender-affirming care law in Minnesota

There’s a new Minnesota law requiring health plans that cover physical or mental health services to also cover medically necessary gender-affirming care.

Advocates explained this law is all about equity in health care.

This legislation makes it so those seeking gender-affirming care will not be denied coverage.

The Family Tree Clinic in Minneapolis is rooted in equality.



“We’re welcoming a community who are at times facing the deepest health disparities,” Annie Van Avery, Family Tree clinic executive director, said.



Van Avery said 7,000 people walk through their doors per year. Nearly 70% of them are patients for gender-affirming care.



“Just this last year, we had over 200 patients come from out of state seeking care where in their home communities, their health care and access to health care is banned, and it’s heartbreaking to see that,”



In Minnesota, a new law increases access to healthcare for gender-expansive and transgender communities.



Starting this year, health plans in the state that cover physical and mental health services are required to cover “medically-necessary gender-affirming” care as well.

“Every major medical association in the United States considers gender-affirming care as treatment for gender dysphoria to be medically necessary, lifesaving health care,” Rep. Leigh Finke said.



Rep. Finke drafted this bill from personal experience.



“I spent years battling with insurance companies to get coverage for various pieces of my own gender-affirming care in my own transition,” Finke said.



Finke said this law will lift a burden people in the trans community often face.



“It’s also been such a joy to see the impact of folks being able to have affirming care that really sees them, hears them, really supports who they are as a human being,” Van Avery said. Also tucked in this bill is a requirement for health plans to cover abortions and abortion-related services.