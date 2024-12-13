‘I just want to ask him why’: St. Paul woman shot 4 times on light rail train says she didn’t know shooter

St. Paul woman shot 4 times on light rail train says she didn't know shooter

A St. Paul woman is out of the hospital after she was shot four times on the light rail.

Police say this happened last month on a Green Line train near Western and University Avenues.

Antonette Edwards used to ride the light rail every day, until now.



“It’s not safe, it’s not,” said Antonette Edwards, who was shot on the light rail on November 21.



Edwards says she was running errands on a Green Line train that day. She tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a man boarded and started yelling at others, even using profanity towards her.



“I turn around and say, ‘what did you say?’ And I jump up. He pulled a gun from under his shirt, cocked it, and gets to shooting me,” Edwards said.



Edwards was shot 4 times in the leg and hip and tried to crawl to safety, pleading for the man to stop.

“He had the gun at my head and went click, click, click. I can remember saying I have a little girl please don’t. And he looked at me, looked at the gun, put it in his pocket and walked casually down to the end of the train,” Edwards said.



US Marshals in Pennsylvania arrested 35-year-old Theodore Jaymes in Pittsburgh in connection to the shooting. Edwards says she doesn’t know him.



“I just want to ask him why, why,” Edwards said.



As Edwards recovers, she wants a lot of the focus to be on what happens next on these trains to make it a safer ride for everyone.



“There’s a lot of talk but no action, ain’t no way I should have gotten shot on that train four times by a random man,” Edwards said.



Earlier this week, Metro Transit announced plans to double down on a plan to increase uniformed presence on trains and buses.



“Together these layers of presence are a key part of how we’re working to create a safer, more welcoming system,” said Lesley Kandaras, Metro Transit General Manager.



This comes as they report an eight percent drop in reported crime for the first three quarters of the year compared to 2023.



“Our officers are spending the time on the system and sending a clear message to everyone that crime will not be tolerated on transit,” said Joe Dotseth, Metro Transit Interim Police Chief.



Metro Transit hopes to have as many as 100 Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) agents by the end of 2025, and use “contracted supplemental security” at locations with a high volume of calls for service.



“A lot of positive things, a lot of interacting with customers, a lot of them say thank you for being out here,” said Jeremiah Collins, a TRIP agent.



Edwards says doctors told her she has a long recovery ahead with a broken femur and tibia.

“I can’t do nothing. I’m stuck in the house, and it hurts to do anything,” Edwards said.



For the sake of others she hopes Metro Transit fixes the problem.



“I don’t want to get on the train no more, I don’t, I’m scared,” Edwards said.

Prosecutors charged Jaymes with second-degree attempted murder in connection with that shooting. A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said those charging documents will remain under seal until he is extradited to Minnesota and makes his first court appearance.

If you’d like to support Edwards during her recovery, CLICK HERE.