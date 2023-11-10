Hyundai, Kia’s mobile service centers for security upgrades open Friday morning

Kia will be at Shakopee’s Canterbury Park on Friday morning and will work on software upgrades from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend. Meanwhile, Hyundai will offer upgrades from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of the former K-Mart store on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

This weekend, Hyundai and Kia are offering free mobile service centers that aimed at helping drivers around the metro better protect their vehicles from theft after a wave of thefts across the metro and multiple warnings from local law enforcement about the issue.

The security upgrades are free, and you don’t need to register ahead of time. The process takes about a half an hour to complete. CLICK HERE to see if you’re eligible for the event.

Kia will be at Shakopee’s Canterbury Park on Friday morning and will work on software upgrades from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend.

Meanwhile, Hyundai will offer upgrades from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of the former K-Mart store on Lake Street in Minneapolis. A second Hyundai clinic will be at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Sunday and Monday.

This week, Kia said it is close to installing the upgrade in close to a million vehicles out of the 2.5 million that need them.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is still urging companies to issue a recall, and police have continued to push for upgrades. However, some drivers say the upgrades still haven’t stopped them from being targets.

“To get the vehicle fixed… it’s a major inconvenience, especially for working people. So, it’s affecting a lot of people in our community. That’s why I believe everyone who has a role to play in this problem has to do their part as quickly as possible,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

