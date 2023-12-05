Hundreds of Minneapolis city employees could see 4.5% raise under budget proposal

The Minneapolis Budget Committee voted to increase salary and wages for 566 city employees on Tuesday. The change would take effect on the first of the year if approved by the full City Council.

The largest of the three groups that are asking for the increase is the non-represented group, which includes 374 mid-level positions like accounting, program managers and city clerk positions.

In addition, there are 152 appointed jobs that cover city leadership roles, department heads and director-level positions. Finally, 39 staff who serve the council and mayor could see a raise.

“While wages are certainly not the only part of a successful and recruitment retention strategy, they continue to be a critical part of ours as we experience a very tight and competitive labor market,” said Ricka Stenerson, human resource director of total compensation for the City of Minneapolis.

Beyond retention, budget committee chair Emily Koski says a raise is necessary to show support for staff.

“We want to make sure that we take care of our Minneapolis city employees. And like I said, they are working tirelessly for our city residents,” Koski said.

If approved by the full council, the $2.7 million pay raise would come from the city’s $1.8 billion budget proposal.

The city council is expected to take its final vote on the 2024 budget proposal Tuesday. If passed, it will head to Mayor Jacob Frey’s desk.