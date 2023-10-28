Hundreds gather at Mall of America to show support for those impacted by breast cancer

Hundreds of people, decked out in pink, gathered in support of those affected by breast cancer during the Making Strides of the Twin Cities walk at Mall of America Saturday.

The organization set a fundraising event of $200,000 this year, which will support research and resources for patients, survivors and caregivers.

About 1,200 walkers with more than 140 teams signed up to support the cause. KSTP’s Alex Jokich served as the event emcee.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and it is the second leading cause of death from cancer among women. Each year about 290,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Screening is so important, early diagnosis is key to survival,” said Jill Claggett, a breast cancer survivor from Andover. “I had a mammogram and that’s how it was found. Initially, they thought it was very small, turned out it was a little bigger. I had lobular, which is more rare than the ductile. It’s a sneaky cancer so it grows in a line instead of a lump so detecting it in a self-exam is very rare.”

She has been cancer-free for two years.

Anthony Bass, with the American Cancer Society, said one of the main goals of the walk is to let the community know they’re not alone and there’s a reason to have hope.

“One in three women over the course of a lifetime will be diagnosed with cancer,” said Anthony Bass, with the American Cancer Society. “We’ve made great strides in research. Currently, the mortality rate overall has dropped by 33% since we first started this organization in 1991.”

According to the American Cancer Society, staying active and limiting alcohol intake lowers the risk for breast cancer.