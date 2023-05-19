Minneapolis family seeking answers after 36-year-old father killed in hit and run

Family searching for answers after father killed in hit and run

A Minneapolis family is desperate for answers after a hit and run left a 36-year-old father of two dead.



Police say it happened Sunday, May 14, at the intersection of Hiawatha and 26th St. East when Kendrick Hemphill was walking home from work.



“When I woke up that morning, I knew something was wrong,” said Yvonne Hemphill, Kendrick’s mother.

Minneapolis police say Hemphill was walking home from his job as a security guard around 3:30 Sunday morning. But as he was crossing Hiawatha, that’s when officials say a driver hit him.



“That’s when my world changed,” said Latoya Hemphill, Kendrick’s sister. “I’m just going to miss the person he was; he was a good person, he was a good man, and he did not deserve this.”



Minneapolis Police say surveillance footage shows a red sedan might be involved in the crash, but the make and model of the vehicle is unknown. Investigators and Hemphill’s family are now asking the public for help to find out whoever hit Hemphill and left the scene.



“I love everybody; I’m forgiving, but please turn yourself in,” Yvonne Hemphill said.



“He was a good man, and he deserves justice,” Latoya Hemphill said.



Kendrick Hemphill was a father of two, and his family says he was a hard worker.



“When Kendrick found out he was going to be a father, it was probably the happiest time of his life; he was ecstatic just to be around his children,” Latoya Hemphill said.



“A lot of people look down on people because when you hear security. I didn’t; I’m proud of my son; he provided for his family,” Yvonne Hemphill said.



If anyone knows anything about this, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit any tips online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.