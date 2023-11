Catch all of the action of the 2023 Prep Bowl on the big screen! Games start Friday, November 24th at 10 a.m. from US Bank Stadium. All of the championship games are broadcast LIVE on 45tv, KSTP 5.2 over-the-air, and the free KSTP Streaming App.

Not able to watch on the big screen? You can stream the games from your mobile device, here.