How Minnesota, Wisconsin representatives voted on debt ceiling deal

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package Wednesday night, sending it to the Senate as the default deadline quickly approaches.

While many lawmakers had issues with the deal, the House easily passed it, 314-117, with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voting in favor of it.

With a Monday deadline to resolve the government’s debt ceiling crisis, the Senate is expected to vote on the bill by the end of the week. Here’s how the representatives from Minnesota and western Wisconsin voted:

Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn. First District) — No

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn. Second District) — Not voting (Craig broke her ankle and missed the vote but released a statement in support of the deal.)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn. Third District) — Yes

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn. Fourth District) — Yes

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn. Fifth District) — Yes

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn. Sixth District) — Yes

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn. Seventh District) — No

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn. Eighth District) — Yes

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis. Third District) — Yes

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis. Seventh District) — No

Now, all eyes shift to the Senate.

There, Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) has already said she’ll vote in support of the deal and Sen. Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is also expected to support the bill. It’s unclear if Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) will support it.