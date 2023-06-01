How Minnesota, Wisconsin congressional delegations voted on debt ceiling deal

The U.S. Senate approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package Thursday night, a day after the House, sending it to President Joe Biden just days ahead of the default deadline.

While many lawmakers had issues with the deal, the House easily passed it, 314-117, with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voting in favor of it. The Senate then approved it 63-36, again with a handful from each party both supporting and opposing it.

Here’s how the congressional delegations from Minnesota and western Wisconsin voted. In the House:

Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn. First District) — No

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn. Second District) — Not voting (Craig broke her ankle and missed the vote but released a statement in support of the deal.)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn. Third District) — Yes

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn. Fourth District) — Yes

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn. Fifth District) — Yes

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn. Sixth District) — Yes

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn. Seventh District) — No

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn. Eighth District) — Yes

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis. Third District) — Yes

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis. Seventh District) — No

In the Senate: