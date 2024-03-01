Housing advocates, Minneapolis leaders to discuss homeless encampments

Leaders and residents of Minneapolis are scheduled to speak at an event Friday afternoon regarding homeless encampments.

Among those expected to attend the event at the Public Service Building are Council Member Jason Chavez, other councilors, leaders of the Twin Cities Recovery Project, Camp Nenookaasi, Agate, and more.

A news conference is being held at 12:30 p.m. to what Chavez calls “collaborative efforts to address a coordinated encampment response.”

The conference comes one day after a fire destroyed a homeless encampment on East 28th Street in South Minneapolis, where about 50 people were living. As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

While no one was killed, two people were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, and there was also damage done to the exterior of two nearby buildings.

Encampment organizers then moved to a lot just a few blocks away along 14th Avenue South near East 29th Street.

Check back for a stream of Friday’s news conference and for updates.