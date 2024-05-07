House explosion investigation underway in Princeton

Authorities tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they are investigating a house explosion in Princeton.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were on the 8200 block of 52nd Street for a single-family house explosion.

The Sheriff’s Office says it took multiple calls about the explosion before 4 a.m.

When deputies arrived, authorities say they found a large debris field that was on fire. No word at this time what caused the explosion, if anyone was inside the home at the time, or if anyone was injured.

The state fire marshal’s office is expected to help the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story as details become available.