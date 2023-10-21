House deemed uninhabitable after Andover fire Saturday morning

Fire crews in Andover worked to put out flames at a house fire on Saturday morning.

Crews from the Andover Fire Department (AFD) responded to the 3500 block of 142nd Lane around 8:15 a.m. on a report of a fire that started in the garage and spread through the attic, according to a spokesperson for AFD.

Fire officials from Anoka/Champlin, Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View (SBM), Ramsey, Coon Rapids, and Oak Grove were called to the scene for extra assistance.

The Anoka County Fire Investigation Team was also called to the scene to investigate the fire.

No injuries were reported, although the home is considered uninhabitable, AFD officials say.