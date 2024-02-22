Hopkins man arrested for torturing, killing woman who was found stuffed inside her refrigerator in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion of torturing and killing 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney — who was beaten, bound and stuffed inside the refrigerator at her Los Angeles apartment, authorities said Wednesday.

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 41, who was on probation for narcotics offenses, was taken into custody at his home in Hopkins on an unrelated federal warrant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials didn’t say what led homicide detectives to him.

Humphrey was arrested in November and has been extradited to Los Angeles. He is facing charges of murder and torture, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office alleges that the murder occurred while Humphrey was staying with Mooney at her apartment.

Court officials said he pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Ms. Mooney’s family and loved ones as they cope with this unimaginable loss,” District Attorney Gascón said in a news release. “Ms. Mooney opened her home to this individual with trust, but was repaid with torture and murder. The heinous disregard for Ms. Mooney’s life will not go unpunished. Justice is being sought, and he will be held accountable.”

Officers found Mooney dead last Sept. 12 in downtown Los Angeles after her family asked for a welfare check because they hadn’t heard from her. Blood was pooling under the refrigerator and the body inside was bound with electrical cords and clothing, according to a coroner’s report obtained by ABC 7. A cloth gag was stuffed in her mouth.

“To have someone do what they did to my sister, to that caliber is sick — it’s demented,” said Jourdin Pauline, Mooney’s sister.

“We’re celebrating her life — and all the smiles that she gave everyone. Justice for Maleesa, RIP my beautiful princess,” she added.

The body had blunt force injuries and lacerations and the cause of death was determined to be “homicidal violence,” the coroner’s report said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.