Homicide investigation underway in St. Paul for 2nd night in a row

St. Paul police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Front Avenue on Monday night.

A post on X from St. Paul Police says officers are investigating the shooting, which happened on the 500 block of Front Avenue.

Law enforcement added that the victim was found at the scene of a crash on 12th Street and Cedar Street.

At the time of this publishing, Green Line service between the Union Depot Station and the Robert Street Station was not available as police continued to investigate.

St. Paul police are expecting to provide an update overnight. Check back for updates.

The homicide investigation comes after a fatal stabbing on Sunday killed a man. A 64-year-old man was charged on Monday in connection with the stabbing.