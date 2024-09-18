‘2 murders, 2 encampments, in 12 hours’: City officials express frustration after fatal shooting near encampment

A man was killed in a shooting near an encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday for the second time in 12 hours.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a press conference a man in his 30s died Wednesday afternoon when another man walked up to him near Bloomington Avenue and 25th Street and shot him in the head. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was declared dead at the scene.

Multiple squad cars and crime scene tape were captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer.

The chief was accompanied by Mayor Jacob Frey, who spoke about the violence in the city, saying, “Two murders, two encampments, in 12 hours. That anybody would say that this kind of safety hazard is okay is completely ridiculous.”

“These encampments are not in place because of a lack of housing,” Frey continued. “These encampments are in place, let’s be very clear, because of fentanyl.”

Chief O’Hara said 13% of all violent crime this year in the 3rd Precinct has occured within about 500 feet of an encampment.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed, and a man in his 30s was injured near a separate encampment.

The area where that shooting took place is a known homeless encampment, according to O’Hara, though it is unknown if anyone involved in the shooting was a part of the encampment. It is also believed that neither of the two men who were shot had fired at each other and that a third person is responsible.

“It’s sad, [there’s] kids as young as 4 years old coming out on a murder scene to go to school. And then we have, at the end of school today, a couple of blocks away, we got kids coming home to see the same thing,” O’Hara said. “It’s extremely tragic, and it’s frustrating.”

