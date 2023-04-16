Homeowner, 3 cats die in Dayton fire

A Dayton resident and their three cats died in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson.

Dayton, Rogers and Osseo Fire Departments responded to a fire at a mobile home on Crestwood Drive around noon Saturday. Rogers firefighters were first to the scene and encountered heavy smoke, officials said.

Information from dispatch indicated that the owner of the mobile home may have been inside. Fire officials found the homeowner near the front door, deceased. Three cats were also found deceased.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshals Office.