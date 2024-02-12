Home Instead St. Paul holds hiring event to meet growing demand for in-home health care

The United States is growing old. By 2040, about one in five Americans will be age 65 or older, up from about one in eight in 2000.

With growing demand for in-home health care, Home Instead Saint Paul held a hiring event in Maplewood on Monday to help meet the demand.

They say you don’t need any experience in caregiving and they’re looking for those who like seniors with a good heart.

“A lot of daily living tasks,” Mary Wallace with Home Instead Saint Paul said. “Whether it’s light housekeeping, going on errands, med reminders, ‘Don’t forget take your blood medication today,’ those can be seemingly small but lifesaving things, too.”

Home Instead hopes to hire 25 care professionals. The starting wage is between $18 and $22 an hour.