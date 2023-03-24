Home baker turns hobby into business with Bread People in Northfield

A new bakery in Northfield got its start thanks to the pandemic.

Bread People went from a kitchen in a home to a storefront on Fifth street.

Owner Morgan Morton started giving away baked goods to friends and neighbors in the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was just a nice way to connect with people at such a weird moment in time,” Morton said.

After first selling at the farmers market, Morton opened Bread People last month.

“I think there’s a little bit of blissful ignorance involved if you’re going to start your own business. Otherwise, I don’t think anyone would do it,” Morton said. “I’m working crazy hours, but I’m having a lot of fun.”

Morton says sales are going well for her first month in business.