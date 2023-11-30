Holiday season is the busiest time of the year for those who repair model trains

During the holiday season, many enjoy having a model train running around their Christmas tree.

The holidays are the busiest time of the year for those who repair model trains.

Ron Galloway at Hub Hobby in Richfield gets a lot of business when trains that have been packed away for the last year don’t work.

“They’re unpacking them for Christmas,” Galloway said. “They put them away since last year and they want them to run good and they’re not running good, so they bring them into me.”

Galloway even makes house calls and repairs model trains at people’s homes.