With many shipping out gifts to loved ones, the holiday season is the busiest time of the year at UPS.

For nearly three decades, Jason Rocha has worked as a UPS delivery driver.

“I love it,” Rocha said. “You’re not cramped up in an office. You’re just out doing your thing.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with Rocha making deliveries in Minneapolis. He explained how he always tries to protect packages from porch pirates.

“We’re pretty much trained out of sight, out of weather,” Rocha said. “Just try and hide it the best as you can.”

UPS says it delivers 24 million packages per day, while FedEx ships an average of 12 million packages every day, and those numbers rise between Black Friday and Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Package thieves are coming to town: 7 tips to avoid thefts