Hockey community honoring teen goalie who died from cancer

Ben Henry KSTP

Hockey community honoring teen goalie who died from cancer

Hockey community honoring teen goalie who died from cancer

Champlin Park Rebels hockey teams will be playing for much more than wins this season as they dedicate their season to a teammate gone too soon. 

Not long before his passing, the boy’s hockey team shared a celebratory post on social media for Max Akerson’s 16th birthday. Three days later, on Tuesday, the team posted a tribute for the teen who was set to be a goalie for the Rebels. 

Akerson died from liver cancer. 

“It’s been pretty hard for all of us, I think we’ve been handling it in our own way,” Landon Nguyen, who played hockey with Akerson for years, said. 

“Max has always been a good friend, kind, funny, [his] laugh was contagious, not a single thing wrong with him … [he] didn’t deserve it,” Nguyen added. 

Nguyen said they’re using #playformax this season. 

Also, a memorial has been growing outside the Champlin Ice Forum and families have been leaving a hockey stick outside — some sharing posts on social media with #sticksoutformax.

The Rebels’ Dec. 5 rivalry game against the Andover Huskies at the Ice Forum will be an ‘orange out’ in honor of Max, where people are asked to wear orange. 