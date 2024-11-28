Hockey community honoring teen goalie who died from cancer

Champlin Park Rebels hockey teams will be playing for much more than wins this season as they dedicate their season to a teammate gone too soon.

Not long before his passing, the boy’s hockey team shared a celebratory post on social media for Max Akerson’s 16th birthday. Three days later, on Tuesday, the team posted a tribute for the teen who was set to be a goalie for the Rebels.

Akerson died from liver cancer.

“It’s been pretty hard for all of us, I think we’ve been handling it in our own way,” Landon Nguyen, who played hockey with Akerson for years, said.

“Max has always been a good friend, kind, funny, [his] laugh was contagious, not a single thing wrong with him … [he] didn’t deserve it,” Nguyen added.

Nguyen said they’re using #playformax this season.

Also, a memorial has been growing outside the Champlin Ice Forum and families have been leaving a hockey stick outside — some sharing posts on social media with #sticksoutformax.

The Rebels’ Dec. 5 rivalry game against the Andover Huskies at the Ice Forum will be an ‘orange out’ in honor of Max, where people are asked to wear orange.