Hmong Futbol Federation unites community through soccer

Soccer fans in Minnesota’s Hmong community watched a game Tuesday on the world stage.

The Hmong Futbol Federation played in Portugal as part of the CONIFA Asia Cup.

The organization provides Hmong players with their own soccer team.

A watch party was held at Unison in Maplewood, and several players are from Minnesota, including Vong Moua’s two sons.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent your people and everything and to play on the international level,” Moua said. “Very exciting and it’s very nerve-wracking at the same time.”

The team lost on Tuesday but they qualified to play in the CONIFA World Cup in Kurdistan next year.