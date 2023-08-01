Historic Waterville hotel getting renovated into apartment complex

One historic building in Minnesota is getting a new life.

The former Union Hotel in Waterville is being renovated into the 1888 Apartments.

Exposed brick walls and date-stamped window sills are some of the original features of the 1888 building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It’s fun, it’s challenging, it’s cool to see it come together,” Chris Lamont with We Buy Houses Southern Minnesota said. “It was definitely an eyesore and we’ve had a lot people in the town come by and thank us for cleaning it up and making it look good again.”

The renovation project took about a year to complete and later this month, the first residents will be moving into the building.