Historic signs featuring rock icons to be auctioned off

Minneapolis music store signs up for sale

A piece of Minneapolis history will soon be up for sale.

Fifteen-foot signs featuring rock stars that hung decades ago above a downtown Minneapolis music store are going up for auction.

Mitch DeMars at Crosstown Sign in Ham Lake created signs of John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Bob Marley and Roy Orbison. Demars is now retiring and selling off the signs.

“I was going to repaint it and put it somewhere, but there’s so much interest in it,” DeMars said. “I don’t have any place to put it anyway. I’m losing my big area here, so I’ll put it up for auction and just let it go.”

The auction is planned for next month.