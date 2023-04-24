Historic Edina business up for sale

You can own a part of Edina history.

A former gas station and auto repair shop on Vernon Avenue that dates back decades is up for sale.

Developers weren’t able to get city approval to turn the building into a restaurant after parking concerns by nearby neighbors.

The building, which is zoned for auto repair, is now selling for $1.25 million.

“That’s really made it hard, I think, is try to figure out what other alternative uses could there be there,” Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said.

Mayor Hovland says he would like to see the building torn down and replaced with a few townhomes since the property sits in a residential neighborhood.