Highway 62 crash leaves at least 1 dead, State Patrol squad and firetruck damaged in separate crash

UPDATE: Authorities say they’re now investigating a fatal crash on Highway 62 in Minneapolis.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Silverado hauling a trailer was headed east on the highway when it entered a ditch and then collided with the underpart of the bridge at 34th Avenue.

No word on how many people were traveling in the Silverado at the time of the crash.

However, authorities say at least one person has died in that crash.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash eastbound Highway 62 at 34th Avenue in the city of Minneapolis.

A firetruck and a State Patrol squad vehicle then collided to an area west of the crash.

The highway has been fully closed in both directions between 28th and 34th avenues while the crashes are being investigated. The closure was expected to be in place until at least 7 a.m., but the Minnesota Department of Transportation has now pushed that back to 8 a.m.

Two separate crashes are being investigated on Highway 62 in Minneapolis.

Check back for updates.

INITIAL REPORT: A crash has caused a full closure of Highway 62 Monday morning just north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer found a badly damaged law enforcement vehicle.

Anyone with plans to go to the airport should instead use Highway 494 instead.

No word on any potential injuries.

