Highway 169 closed from Le Sueur to St. Peter due to flooding

Roads across southern and central Minnesota are continuing to be impacted by rising rivers and flooding.

On Tuesday morning, the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Highway 169 has been closed from Le Sueur to Highway 22/Dodd Road in St. Peter. That closure is in addition to the one posted for Highway 99 south of St. Peter to Mankato.

Traffic is being sent to County Roads 8, 20, 5, 40, Highway 99, County Road 13 and Highway 14 as a detour, according to MnDOT officials.

Anyone needing to know current traffic conditions and closures can find them by using the interactive traffic map shown at the bottom of this article.

Roads and bridges will be monitored by MnDOT, and workers will reopen them as soon as they are considered safe.

MnDOT has also announced the following closures and/or restrictions for that part of the state:

Highway 60 in Windom

Northbound Highway 169 from the north end of St. Peter to south of Le Sueur

Highway 62 in windom

Highway 22 south of St. Peter to Kasota

All entrance and exit ramps on Highway 169/60 to the Lookout Drive/Center Street area in Mankato/North Mankato are closed

Highway 99 bridge and highway are closed in St. Peter

Highway 15 north of Madelia

Highay 71 in Jackson

Highway 62 east of Fulda

Highway 22 south of Kasota

Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur

Highway 14 near Janesville

Highway 60 north of Heron Lake to Worthington

Highway 30 east of Mapleton

Highway 13 in Waterville

Highway 19 east of Henderson

In St. Paul, the Mississippi River is spilling onto the bandshell on Raspberry Island, causing the city to issue closures along Shepard and Warner roads. In addition, Water Street on the city’s south side is also closed.

Meanwhile, in Dakota County, officials there are closing multiple parks due to flooding, including the Minnesota and Mississippi River Greenways. Other parks that are closed include Lake Byllesby Regional Park and Miesville Ravine Park Reserve, which will be closed until floodwaters recede.

Although Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, storms are possible Thursday and Friday, before dry conditions once again move in for the weekend. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.