Hennepin Healthcare hosts event to get Indigenous youth interested in health care careers

Hennepin Healthcare works to boost Indigenous health care workforce

A lack of Indigenous representation in health care has prompted local hospitals to take action. According to the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth, out of the 20,000 medical school graduates in the U.S. this year, only 40 were Indigenous.

Hennepin Healthcare held an event Saturday aiming to get more Indigenous youth interested in health care careers. At the “American Indian Youth with Stethoscopes Summit,” medical professionals gave demonstrations on everything from ultrasounds to dentistry, to caring for patients who are giving birth.

The students who attended go to meet and speak with Indigenous health care professionals and received a lab coat decorated with their tribal affiliation.

Officials believe that representation in healthcare will lead to better treatment for patients.

“There’s a really significant thing that happens when you are a patient in your most vulnerable stage and you see someone like you walk into the room,” said Aida Strom of Hennepin Healthcare.

“When we introduce ourselves and say ‘I’m from this tribe,’ right away we start making connections. when it happens for a patient there’s a sense of belonging that that’s created, a sense of trust that’s created,” Strom continued.

Students who attended the summit also had the opportunity to apply for a paid internship at Hennepin Healthcare.