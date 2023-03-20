Hennepin County law enforcement to address prostitution-related arrests

Several local law enforcement leaders are scheduled to discuss a string of prostitution-related arrests made last week.

On Monday at 1 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department Special Investigations Unit will talk more about the arrests concerning prostitution services.

Multiple men were arrested on March 15 and 16 in connection with seeking prostitution services from a sex worker, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

All the men arrested were booked at the Bloomington Police Department and were released pending charges.

Bloomington police will be joined by members of the Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Richfield police departments, along with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.