Hennepin County Attorney’s Office opens new space for the Domestic Abuse Service Center

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday opened a new space for a domestic abuse service center.

The Domestic Abuse Service Center (DASC) is in its 30th year of helping Minnesotans. It helps file protective orders, get pro-bono attorneys, and more.

The center gets around 30-40 clients per day. In the past year there has been an uptick in both the number of clients service and domestic violence deaths.

But DASC also celebrates the lives they’ve been able to save.

“Over the past year, Das has had over 20,000 contacts,” said Siri Lokensgard, DASC director. “[…]We are committed to eliminating barriers and ensuring victims are not alone during this difficult and stressful time.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was at the center’s ribbon cutting, which includes a room for children to play and to just be a kid despite dealing with tough situations.

The center – located on the 14th floor at the government center – offers services that are available both in-person and online.