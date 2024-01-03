Hennepin County Attorney unveils new policy to track officer credibility

One year into her term as the Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty is unveiling a new system of tracking police offices with credibility issues.

It’s referred to as Brady material in court, named after a Supreme Court ruling from the 1960s that requires prosecutors to disclose potentially damning details about officers in their cases.

But for years, Judges have called out Hennepin County on multiple occasions for not disclosing this information. In 2022 investigators with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights described the county’s system as “failing”.

Since then, 5 INVESTIGATES has reported on the flaws in the system and the impact it has had on defendants.

But Moriarty now describes it as a fundamental change.

“It’s really exciting because I think it’s a new era of cooperation and communication between our office and law enforcement,” she said in an interview with 5 INVESTIGATES Tuesday morning, previewing her announcement.

As part of the new policy, Moriarty says she has made multiple new hires to lead the collection of so-called Brady material.

One of the big shifts in the system is that the county attorney’s office says it will now collect certain information on officers that are classified as “private” under state law. Moriarty says they will take extra steps to keep that information private by asking for it to be kept under seal.

“This is about our accountability, our credibility, to be consistent, to make sure that we are giving every defendant a fair opportunity to look at what’s there. But also to be arguing on behalf of law enforcement, if it isn’t relevant,” she said.

