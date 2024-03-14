Hennepin County attorney says new youth diversion program ‘successful’

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty launched a Youth Auto Theft Diversion program in June of 2023 with the goal of reaching at-risk children before they go down a path of criminal behavior, specifically auto thefts.

Nine months later, Moriarty told the Minneapolis City Council the program, so far, has been successful.

“Our law enforcement partners across Hennepin County have actually said to us, ‘Hey, this is really successful, will you expand it?’” said Moriarty.

Moriarty said the program offers juveniles and their parents or legal guardians the option of using the tools of professionals who offer help with mental health care, behavioral services and chemical treatment. So far, Moriarty said, 82 juveniles have enrolled in the program, and 72 have not entered the criminal justice system.

This is something Moriarty said needed to be done because society has left some of the juveniles behind.

“Because somehow we’ve failed those young people and we failed them in a way that they harmed other people,” said Moriarty. “And, I look at their histories and I see that they have a horrendous history of trauma. Just abuse and foster care and all those kinds of things.”