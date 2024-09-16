Hennepin County Attorney announces new murder charges for crash that killed 5
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Monday announced five counts of third-degree murder will be added against a man accused of killing five women in a crash in June of 2023.
Derrick John Thompson additionally faces 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.
As previously reported, Thompson is accused of driving 95 mph on I-35W, passing a state trooper, exiting onto Lake Street and then running a red light and smashing into the victims’ car.
Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, Sahra Liban Gesaade, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, Siham Adan Odhowa and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali were killed in the crash.
Moriarty did not say what caused the additional charges to be filed.
Thompson was also offered a plea deal in late August — it is unclear if the additional charges will impact this.
Moriarty released the following statement with news of the charges:
“The senseless deaths of these five young women at the hands of Mr. Thompson has devastated their
families and communities. The sad fact is that he has done this before. Just six months before this crash, Mr. Thompson was released from a California prison for fleeing police, speeding off the highway and onto city streets where he struck and severely injured a woman. His lengthy record of dangerous driving, the trail of devastation he’s left in his wake, and his conduct in this case make these more serious charges appropriate. We will continue to seek a lengthy period of incarceration to keep the community safe.
Hennepin County has seen an increasing number of driving tragedies in recent months, and I urge
everyone who gets behind the wheel to remember that a car can become a weapon and destroy lives in
a single moment.”