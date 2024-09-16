Hennepin County Attorney announces new murder charges for crash that killed 5

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Monday announced five counts of third-degree murder will be added against a man accused of killing five women in a crash in June of 2023.

Derrick John Thompson additionally faces 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

As previously reported, Thompson is accused of driving 95 mph on I-35W, passing a state trooper, exiting onto Lake Street and then running a red light and smashing into the victims’ car.

Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, Sahra Liban Gesaade, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, Siham Adan Odhowa and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali were killed in the crash.

Moriarty did not say what caused the additional charges to be filed.

Thompson was also offered a plea deal in late August — it is unclear if the additional charges will impact this.

Moriarty released the following statement with news of the charges: