Help needed in finding missing Prescott boy

Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing 8-year-old Prescott boy.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s alert, Alfred Desjarlait III walked away from his home, located in the Prescott area of Cass Lake, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

He was last seen wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans, and multi-colored Puma shoes.

While his home is located near 140th Street Northwest and Wakonabo Drive Northwest, it’s unknown which direction he traveled to, or where he was headed.

Desjarlaid is described as being Native American, weighs 80 pounds and is four feet tall. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he may be, you’re asked to call 911 or Leech Lake Tribal Police at 218-335-8277.