Heavy, wet and sticky snow across the metro ahead of Monday morning commute

Most people in the Twin Cities are waking up to about 2-4 inches of snow, while some southwestern regions gathered as much as 6 inches overnight.

KSTP Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow described the snow as “mushy and slushy” with wet, sticky and heavy accumulation adding to overall total.

Snowfall has mostly tapered off, with only lingering precipitation across the area that is not expected to accumulate. Some areas may see isolated rain and snow showers Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be at or just above freezing all day Monday, making roads wet.

The rest of Monday will be cloudy with a quiet afternoon.

The view from a snowplow near Eden Prairie Monday morning (Photo Courtesy: MnDOT).

More snowfall is expected to come later this week, with light snow forecasted for Wednesday and a larger snowstorm expected Thursday and Friday.