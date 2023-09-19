HealthPartners to break ground for new specialty center Tuesday

The construction of a new specialty center will begin in Woodbury on Tuesday.

A groundbreaking event will be held at the site of HealthPartners’ new building at 12 p.m.

The 55,000 square foot building will be located on City Place boulevard, behind the Whole Foods Market. Company officials say the project is expected to be done by next winter.

According to HealthPartners, there will be additional health services available to patients in Woodbury, as well as the surrounding communities.

Check back for a stream of Tuesday’s groundbreaking.