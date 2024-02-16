Health center raising awareness after owner dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

A Stillwater health center is raising awareness after losing one of its clinic owners to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The healing center wants to spread a message to make sure Minnesotans have working carbon monoxide detectors to prevent another tragedy.

“Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home. Get in a habit of changing those batteries,” Debbie Peltier, Denise’s sister, said.

The Healing Waters Health Center was built on Denise Gunderson’s vision in the 1990s.

“She just would always have these words to share and always was talking about healing and about being in the present moment and being authentic,” Peltier said.

“All of us as in her team have been a part of this journey to help people using alternative healing methods,” Susan Schutlz, Denise’s friend, said.



Denise was scheduled to work at the clinic in early February, but she never showed up.



Family members said the 67-year-old was found unconscious in her home because of carbon monoxide poisoning. On Feb. 3, she died in the hospital.



Peltier said it’s possible the carbon monoxide detectors weren’t working.

People describe Denise as a mother to all and someone who goes with the flow of every moment.

“The smile on her face, the joy she had for life, her playfulness and she was smart,” Peltier said. “The social posts that we have seen come through, the people that have come in, have just said they’ve been saved by her in so many ways.”



The clinic team plans to keep the doors to the clinic open to carry on Denise’s legacy as long as they can.



“She loved people and I’ve been telling people just keep sprinkling her love wherever you go,” Peltier said.



The healing center has an “Angel Fund” in honor of Denise dedicated to those who may not be able to afford health services at the clinic. People can donate to honor her memory.